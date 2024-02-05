Cricketer Javeria Khan ties the knot

International cricketer and former skipper of Pakistan’s national women’s team, Javeria Khan tied the knot in Karachi over the weekend.

Cricketer Javeria Khan got married to her husband Waqas in a lavish, daytime ceremony on Sunday, attended by close friends and family in addition to her teammates.

The pictures and videos from the private ceremony, shared by her fellow cricketers on social media, see the cricketer bride and her husband twin in their cream-coloured wedding ensembles, while the national team’s all-rounder kept it super minimalist with her jewels and makeup.

Thousands of social users including her teammates extended their heartfelt wishes for Khan for this new phase of her life.

Pertinent to note here that Khan made her international cricket debut in 2008, playing her first match against Sri Lanka.

Over her career span of 14 years, the cricketer has represented Pakistan in 116 WODI and 122 T20 matches.

She was first named the captain of the national side in October 2018, after former skipper Bismah Maroof stepped down from the role, and became the leading run-scorer of Pakistan in the following ICC Women’s World T20 tournament.

Khan has scored 2885 and 2018 runs in ODI and T20 matches respectively throughout her career.

