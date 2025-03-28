Woman gang raped in front of husband

FAISALABAD: A horrific incident of gang-rape has been reported in Faisalabad, where two dacoits allegedly raped a woman in front of her husband, ARY News reported citing police.

The incident occurred near Faisalabad motorway, where the victim, an employee of the Agricultural University, was targeted by the dacoits. The dacoits reportedly tied up the husband before committing the heinous crime.

After commiting the heinous crime, the dacoits fled with their mobile phones and cash. The police have registered a case and have taken six suspects into custody.

Investigating authorities have revealed that the area where the incident occurred is notorious for drug peddling and illegal arms possession. However, no action has been taken by the police to address these issues.

The victim couple has identified one of the suspects, Ali Sher, who has been nominated in the case.

According to the case file, Ali Sher was the one who arrived at the scene after being called by the two dacoits, and he was also involved in the gang-rape.

The police are currently investigating the matter and are working to apprehend the culprits.