Hospital record of Lahore college ‘rape’ victim surfaces 

LAHORE: The hospital record of the Lahore’ private college student who was allegedly raped has surfaced, revealing important details about her medical treatment, ARY News reported.

According to the record, the student was taken to General Hospital on October 2, where a CT scan did not show any major injuries.

On October 3, she was examined by a neurosurgery specialist at a private clinic. The record further reveals that she was admitted to a private hospital in Model Town on October 4, complaining of neck pain.

She remained admitted for eight days, during which an MRI scan revealed that the pain was due to a nerve injury caused by a fall, as diagnosed by the doctor.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) constituted a seven-member committee to investigate disinformation on social media regarding an alleged rape incident at a private college in Lahore.

The FIA team initiated action against those spreading false information regarding Lahore college ‘rape’ case, on social media that caused discomfort in the public order.

Prior to this, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz also formed a high-level committee to investigate the alleged ‘rape’ of a female student at a private college.

According to the notification, the six-member committee will be headed by the Punjab chief secretary. The home secretary, advocate general Punjab, secretary higher education and secretary of specialized healthcare will be the members of the committee.

Father of girl denies rape incident

The father of a girl allegedly assaulted by a security guard at a private college denied any such incident, stating that the ongoing protests in his daughter’s name are unfounded.

“Our daughter is being used as a basis for protests, which has no connection to her,” he asserted. He explained that his daughter had slipped at home, resulting in a back injury that necessitated her admission to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“We have provided the police with our daughter’s medical reports,” he added, expressing disbelief after viewing footage of the protests concerning his daughter. “Those who have daughters can feel this pain,” he emphasised.