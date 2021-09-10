Crime ratio declined by 95pc after Taliban takeover, claims IG Kandahar

KANDAHAR: Inspector General of Police (IG) Kandahar Friday claimed that the ratio of criminal activities in the Afghan province has witnessed a 95 percent decline following a Taliban takeover, ARY NEWS reported.

The views were shared by the Taliban-appointed IG while speaking exclusively to ARY NEWS correspondent Arshad Sharif who traveled to the Afghan city along with the first humanitarian aid plane that landed in Kandahar today.

ARY News Senior Anchor @arsched speaks to IG Kandahar on law and order situation in Afghan city#ARYNews #Kandhar #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/sqJG4FW6xV — ARY News (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) September 10, 2021



He claimed that the crime ratio has declined to 95 percent, with all major crimes being eliminated and only petty issues being reported.

“We have circulated our numbers, asking people to register their complaints so that they could be addressed on priority,” the IG said adding that their intelligence officials are also keeping an eye on the law and order situation.

He said that currently, 3000 cops are serving under his command and they were receiving their salaries through the banking channel. “We have asked all cops to return to their duties,” he said.

The IG Kandahar said that there is peace in the Afghan province and people could travel without fear.

A second C-130 aircraft loaded with humanitarian assistance comprising food and medicines for the people of Afghanistan on Friday landed in Kandahar.

Pakistani’s envoy to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmed Khan from his official Twitter handle said that another C-130 aircraft sent by Pakistan with relief goods has reached Kandahar.

Yesterday, a C-130 plane carrying humanitarian aid from Pakistan had arrived in Afghanistan at Kabul Airport. The aid included 10 tonnes of flour, 1.5 tonnes of ghee and a large number of medicines.