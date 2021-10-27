Criminal charges not ruled out in shooting on Alec Baldwin film – report

Criminal charges have not been ruled out in a fatal accidental shooting by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of a western film, the local district attorney said on Tuesday.

Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, in an interview with the New York Times also said it was incorrect to refer to the firearm used in the incident as a “prop gun,” as has been done in media reports.

“It was a legit gun,” Carmack-Altwies told the paper. “It was an antique-era appropriate gun.”

The prosecutor said an “enormous amount of bullets” had been found on the set and an investigation was needed into the nature of that ammunition.

Investigators recover ammunition from Baldwin movie shooting scene

Yesterday, detectives recovered what they described as loose and boxed ammunition from the Western movie set where actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed a cinematographer, according to an inventory release of seized items.

Authorities did not say what type of ammunition they removed from the set of “Rust” and whether it included live or dummy bullets or blank cartridges. The items included two boxes of “ammo,” “loose ammo and boxes” as well as “a fanny pack w/ammo.”

One of the central mysteries about the killing of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins remains what kind of projectile was fired from the gun and how it got there. Investigators hope a forensic analysis of ballistic evidence will shed light on those questions, Juan Rios, spokesman for the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department, said on Monday

