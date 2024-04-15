‘Criminal’ suffers fatal heart attack under Karachi police custody

KARACHI: An alleged criminal reportedly suffered a fatal heart attack on Monday in the custody of police officers at Darakhshan police station, ARY News reported.

The police spokesperson claimed that an alleged culprit, identified as Moiz, who was wanted in multiple cases and had been evading arrest, was apprehended last night.

“The accused’s son is also in jail for criminal activities,” a police spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the body has been transferred to the hospital for legal procedures. However, the postmortem of the deceased suspect will be conducted under the supervision of the magistrate.

DIG South took notice of the incident, and instructed SP Sadar to conduct an inquiry into the matter and submit the report within 24 hours.

It is worth mentioning here that at least 19 were killed and 55 injured over resisting robberies during Ramadan 2024.

According to data released by police officials, the armed robbers murdered 19 citizens in Karachi over robbery resistance during Ramadan.

Additionally, the killings in robberies have recorded a sharp increase in 2024 with a total of 56 killings and injuries to over 200 citizens so far.

During the January-April period last year, armed robbers shot dead 25 citizens while 110 people were injured over resisting robberies.