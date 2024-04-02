Sindh IGP stresses ‘improvements’ in criminal justice system to control street crimes

KARACHI: Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon stressed the need for improvement in the criminal justice system to punish offenders especially those who commit street crimes in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Speaking at an Iftar Dinner in Karachi, Ghulam Nabi Memon said that the criminal justice system’s “flaws” are also a major contributing factor to the province’s rising crime rate, and that the police department alone cannot be held accountable for it.

“Police arrest robbers and others involved in criminal activities but they are released (by the courts). In all this situation, the police department is not the only one to be blamed,” the provincial police chief.

He asserted that in order to reduce crime, the criminal justice system must be improved.

Ghulam Nabi Memon also conceded that street crimes in Karachi and other lawlessness in the Katcha area (Riverine areas) are the major law and order issues.

“The police will take every possible measure to maintain law and order to ensure the safety of the people,” the IGP added. He said that good and competent officers are especially being posted in sensitive districts.

The IGP said that the good works of the police department also need to be highlighted and appreciated.

Earlier on March 22, then Karachi Police Chief Khadim Hussain Rind on Friday revealed four major reasons behind the surge in crimes in the city.

Talking to ARY News, Khadim Hussain Rind said that accused persons get bail from the courts easily, terming it the major issue.

He said that Karachi police arrested 8,000 accused and booked them in criminal cases, adding that only around 100 of them were punished by the courts. Khadim Hussain Rind said that as per the Penal Code of Pakistan, the maximum punishment for street crimes is seven-year jail term.

Drug addiction is the second main major, according to Khadim Hussain Rind. He said that drug users commit crimes to feed their addiction.

Khadim Hussain Rind said that the hike in US dollar has caused 40 percent of industries to shut down. He added that rising unemployment also contributes to criminality, terming it the third major reason behind crimes in Karachi.

The fourth reason, according to Khadim Hussain Rind is the shortage of police personnel in the city. He said that the police department is facing a shortage of officials and personnel to perform security duties.