Karachi police chief reveals reason behind surge in crimes

KARACHI: Karachi Police Chief Khadim Hussain Rind on Friday revealed four major reasons behind the surge in crimes in the city.

Talking to ARY News, Khadim Hussain Rind said that accused persons get bail from the courts easily, terming it the major issue.

He said that Karachi police arrested 8,000 accused and booked them in criminal cases, adding that only around 100 of them were punished by the courts. Khadim Hussain Rind said that as per the Penal Code of Pakistan, the maximum punishment for street crimes is seven-year jail term.

“Not even an accused was jailed for seven years by the courts. Half of the accused persons were awarded one to three months imprisonment,” the Karachi police chief deplored.

Drug addiction is the second main major, according to Khadim Hussain Rind. He said that drug users commit crimes to feed their addiction.

According to the Karachi police chief, the hike in US dollar has caused 40 percent of industries to shut down. He added that rising unemployment also contributes to criminality, terming it the third major reason behind crimes in Karachi.

The fourth reason, according to the Karachi Police Chief is the shortage of police personnel in the city. He said that the police department is facing a shortage of officials and personnel to perform security duties.

Khadim Hussain Rind said the police department is involved in numerous instances and actively engaging in all events, including those related to polio, the Pakistan Super League, and elections.

“In addition to the 8,000 officers currently on duty during Taraweeh alone,” Khadim Hussain Rind added. The Karachi Police Chief said that the crime rate was very high in January and February. He said that compared to last year, the crime rate has come down.

It should be noted that more than 20,000 crimes were reported in Karachi in the last two months, while the daily rate of street crime exceeded 256. The robbers killed 42 citizens upon resistance in the last three months.

During the period of the first two months of 2024, as many as 33 individuals were. murdered while 100 others sustained injuries over resisting robbery bids in Karachi

The police officials failed to control the street crimes in the city as robbery incidents are rising in the metropolis on a daily basis.

According to the reports, three people, including a woman, were killed while resisting robbery attempts in Karachi within the first four days of March. Meanwhile, five people, including a child, were injured due to gunfire by the bandits during a robbery last night.

The report further revealed that 18 people, including a policeman and a woman, lost their lives during a robbery in the month of February, while, 12 people were killed over resisting robbery during the month of January.