Karachi: Over 30 killed for resisting robbery so far in 2024

KARACHI: During the period of the first two months of 2024, as many as 33 individuals were murdered while 100 others sustained injuries over resisting robbery bids in Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The police officials failed to control the street crimes in the city as robbery incidents are rising in the metropolis on a daily basis.

According to the reports, three people, including a woman, were killed while resisting robbery attempts in Karachi within the first four days of March. Meanwhile, five people, including a child, were injured due to gunfire by the bandits during a robbery last night.

The report further revealed that 18 people, including a policeman and a woman, lost their lives during a robbery in the month of February, while, 12 people were killed over resisting robbery during the month of January.

Last night, bandits shot down a private university student in the Korangi area of Karachi on Monday night when the latter resisted a robbery attempt.

The incident took place in Korangi’s Allah Wala Town neighborhood. The victim has been identified as Laraib, a private university student.

According to police, the victim was intercepted by two suspects while returning home from a gym.

“The suspect fired a bullet that hit near the eye of the victim, which turned out to be fatal,” police said.

A 30-bore pistol’s empty bullet shell was found at the spot of the incident, said the police, adding that no mobile phone was found near the victim’s body.

Police said that further investigation is underway.