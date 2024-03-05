23.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, March 5, 2024
University student shot dead in Karachi during robbery attempt

KARACHI: Robbers shot down a private university student in the Korangi area of Karachi on Monday night when the latter resisted a robbery attempt, ARY News reported.

The incident took place in Korangi’s Allah Wala Town neighbourhood. The victim has been identified as Laraib, a private university student.

According to police, the victim was intercepted by two suspects while returning home from a gym.

“The suspect fired a bullet that hit near eye of the victim, which turned out to be fatal,” police said.

A 30-bore pistol’s empty bullet shell was found at the spot of the incident, said the police, adding that no mobile phone was found near the victim’s body.

Police said that further investigation is underway.

The victim’s father Muhammad Hussain said Laraib was engaged and his marriage was scheduled to take place in 2025.

My son was writing a book and its data was saved in his cell phone for which he resisted the robbery attempt, the victim’s father apprised the media.

