Criminals involved in changing IMEI numbers of snatched phones arrested

KARACHI: A six-member robber gang, including two mobile software experts, has been arrested in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, police acted on a tip-off in the North Nazimabad area of ​​Karachi. The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central Malik Murtaza said that a six-member dacoit gang including two mobile software experts was arrested. The arrested are involved in more than 100 cases of snatching.

SSP Malik said that devices, 30 expensive mobile phones, two motorcycles, four pistols, cash and laptops were recovered from the custody of the robbers.

According to Malik Murtaza, the arrested were wanted to police in more than 100 cases of snatching.

The SSP said that the accused used to pay Rs.1000 for reopening of the block mobile while Rs.5000 was given as a fee per set for IMEI conversion.

Various shopkeepers used to buy mobile phones from the accused for Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000.

Further investigation is underway into the case.

In a separate action earlier this month in Peshawar, the officials of Cantt police station arrested three men who were allegedly involved in changing IMEI numbers of stolen mobile phones.

