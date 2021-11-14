Criminals involved in changing IMEI numbers of stolen mobile phones nabbed

PESHAWAR: The officials of Cantt police station have arrested three men who were allegedly involved in changing International Mobile Equipment Identification (IMEI) numbers of stolen mobile phones, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The police officials conducted a raid in Peshawar in which they arrested three alleged street criminals. According to the Superintendent Police (SP) Cantt, the arrested men were experts in changing the IMEI numbers of the stolen mobile phones.

He said that two members of the gang were belonging to Afghanistan, whereas, they are also involved in murdering a youth for resisting the robbery.

The officials have initially recovered 66 expensive mobile phones, Rs900,000 cash, laptop and iPad, said the SP, adding that they used to smuggle the stolen mobile phones to Afghanistan.

READ: TRAFFIC COPS TAKE PROMPT ACTION AGAINST STREET CRIMINALS IN KARACHI, TWO HELD

Earlier in the month, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Karachi police had conducted a raid and arrested six accused who are allegedly associated with ‘cash snatching gang’.

The SIU officials had conducted the raid at Khalid Bin Waleed Road. Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) SIU Arif Aziz had said that the accused used to snatch cash from citizens in Korangi, Landhi and Lee Market.

He had revealed that 16 cases had been registered against the accused including Razzaq, Ayub, Mehtab, Arsalan, Mukhtar and Sufyan. The raiding team also recovered pistols and snatched mobile phones from their possession.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!