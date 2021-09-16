Traffic cops take prompt action against street criminals in Karachi, two held

KARACHI: Two street criminals have been caught red-handed while looting a citizen in Karachi due to prompt action of the traffic police officials at Sea View, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A sub-inspector (SI) of Karachi traffic police spotted two street criminals while looting mobile and valuables from a citizen on a road.

Taking immediate action, the traffic cops including SI Abdul Razzaq along with other on-duty officials including Akash and Mohsin captured the street criminals. The dacoits found no way to flee from the scene after watching the traffic cops equipped with weapons.

The looted assets including mobile and cash have been recovered from the street criminals. The citizens have praised the traffic cops’ timely action against the dacoits.

In July, two dacoits had been killed while another was taken into custody in injured condition after an alleged police encounter in Karachi.

The encounter had taken place near Malir-15. The dacoits had been asked to stop in PECHS Society who were travelling in a car but they ran away. The police party had chased the dacoits and intercepted them at the U-turn near Malir 15.

The dacoits had opened fire on the police party and in exchange two of them were killed on the spot, while another was arrested in injured condition. The identity of the dead and injured remained unknown.