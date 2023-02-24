Criminals running fake ‘Pakistan Nursing Council’ arrested

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday arrested three suspects for operating a fake institute, Pakistan Nursing Council, ARY News reported.

The FIA spokesman stated that the action was taken after receiving the complaint from the regulatory body of the Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC).

The arrested accused have established offices in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and registered more than 18 colleges. “They also issued fake nursing diplomas, degrees and nursing cards to the citizens of both provinces,” FIA stated.

The accused were identified as Asif Mahmood, Abdul Razzaq and Amin Khan.

The spokesperson revealed that the FIA recovered fake government seals, colour printers, metal dyes, monogram emboss machines, fake degrees and fake certificates equipment from the office.

Read: FIA told to halt action against people possessing cryptocurrency

Last week, the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cybercrime Wing arrested two Nigerian nationals for committing online fraud.

According to a spokesperson, the foreign nationals were arrested by the FIA Cybercrime Wing of Quetta after a complaint was filed against them.

The spokesperson noted that two Nigerians convinced him that they desired to send him a mobile phone and $10,000 as a gift. The foreigners took Rs419,500 as customs clearance charges, parcel registration charges, and taxes.

Following the complaint, the FIA Cybercrime Wing raided their house and arrested the foreigners. The raiding team also recovered mobile phones from their possession.

