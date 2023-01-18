Amusement park in Riyadh closed for 2 hours for Cristiano Ronaldo and family

An amusement park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia was closed for two hours to provide exclusive time to football star, Cristiano Ronaldo and his family.

As the star footballer settles in the Middle East with his family following a lucrative deal of striker with Saudi Arabian FC, Al Nassr, he explores the city with long-time girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and their five kids.

Ahead of his Al-Nassr debut on January 22, the celebrity athlete took out his family to Riyadh Winter Wonderland for some private time. “Quality time with my loves ❤️,” Ronaldo wrote in the Instagram caption as he shared a few glimpses of the adorable family.

On the other hand, Rodriguez also shared several pictures of herself and kids from their time at the theme park and captioned in Spanish, “Riyadh qué bonita eres 💖 (Riyadh how beautiful you are).”

The pictures were loved by millions of Ronaldo fans across the globe.

However, what came as a surprise in here was the VVIP treatment given to the Portugal player in KSA. As per a report from a foreign-based publication, the amusement park where Ronaldo visited with his kids was exclusive for the family to enjoy quality time and hence, remained shut to the general public for 2 hours.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Portugal captain and soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo joined the Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on a two-year contract, last month. The star player is reportedly earning £173 million a year in the money-spinning contract.

