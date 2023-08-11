Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to hit 600mln Instagram followers

Portuguese star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first person to have 600 Million people follow him on Instagram. He is the highest followed individual on the platform eclipsing the likes of rival Lionel Messi and singer Selena Gomez.

The soccer star actively posts on Instagram and has gained more than 150 million followers since last May, according to Social Blade, a 34% increase.

Cristiano Ronaldo acquired huge popularity across the world. This was expected as Ronaldo has arguably the biggest and the most dedicated fanbase in the world.

That is despite him not playing in Europe anymore.

According to Forbes, the 38-year-old football star also has a staggering net worth of $500 million, making him one of the wealthiest and most successful athletes in the world. Endorsements play a significant role in Ronaldo’s wealth and include companies like Herbalife, Armani, and Tag Heuer.

For the first time since 2017 (and third time overall), Cristiano Ronaldo also topped Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid athletes, earning himself a Guinness World Records title for the highest annual earnings for an athlete in 2023.