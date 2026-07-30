Cristiano Ronaldo wedding rumors: Here's the truth

Social media has gone wild in the last few days with rumors flying that Portugal footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and long-time girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez are officially tying the knot this weekend. However, look closely at the evidence and these sensational stories crumble to dust.

Here’s everything you need to know about the viral rumors, alleged wedding details and what’s really going on…

What Did the Viral Ronaldo Wedding Rumors Claim?

Outrageous speculation has been gaining steam after reports emanating from television reports on Portuguese television and some online outlets all cited an alleged leak of an official wedding invitation.

According to online sources the rumors include:

* When: Saturday, August 1st, 2026.

* Time: 5:00 PM.

* Location: Quinta da Regaleira, Sintra.

* Dress Code: All black formal.

* Guests: Kylian Mbapp, Vinícius Júnior, Drake, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Piers Morgan, and YouTuber iShowSpeed.

The news has since rapidly proliferated on social media platforms with fans anticipating the marriage of one of the world’s most famous sporting couples.

These claims have been debunked in reality by both official sources and publicly available information regarding venue bookings.

• HOLA! Debunks: Spanish publication HOLA! – a celebrity magazine covering relationships and events – confirmed they spoke with contacts involved with the couple and learned there will be no wedding between Ronaldo and Rodríguez this weekend and the supposed wedding invitations are fan fiction.

• Quinta da Regaleira’s schedule: Public calendars for the Quinta da Regaleira show the venue remains open for tours and has booked live concert Silvana Peres- a solo singer with the concert title ‘A Todas As Mulheres’- scheduled for the same Saturday evening. Attempting to organize an exclusive wedding here whilst remaining a functioning, publicly open tourist attraction would be all but impossible for logistical and security reasons.

• Summer Holidays: As we reach the off-season in the footballing world, the former Real Madrid forward and Rodgríguez have been enjoying quality family time on their summer holidays rather than making preparations for their wedding to Al-Nassr and living life in Saudi Arabia.

What have Ronaldo and Georgina said about getting married?

The coupled, who met in 2016, and share five children together have referred to each other informally as “husband” and “wife” in photos and videos on social media numerous times before, however they previously assured that if they did one day get hitched it will be an intimate, low-key affair, not a public event.

For the football fans awaiting nuptials this weekend, you’ll be disappointed as your wedding day of CR7 hasn’t arrived yet.