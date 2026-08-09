Cristiano Ronaldo wedding rumours draw crowds to Madeira

Cristiano Ronaldo has unintentionally found himself at the centre of a bizarre wedding-day mix-up in Madeira, after fans gathered outside a cathedral believing the football superstar was about to marry Georgina Rodriguez.

Speculation about the couple’s possible wedding has intensified in recent weeks, with reports claiming they could tie the knot in Madeira. Rumours that the ceremony might take place on Saturday prompted thousands of fans to assemble outside Funchal Cathedral, expecting a glimpse of Ronaldo and Rodriguez.

But the crowd had been mistaken.

Over 2,000 Cristiano Ronaldo fans gathered outside Madeira Cathedral, mistakenly thinking they had arrived at his wedding, but instead found a Portuguese couple, Fabio Ramos and Fatima Nicole Cunha Teixeira, getting married. The fans even surrounded the bride’s Rolls-Royce😁💔🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/Yu0QS9zUFO — Gracias leo zeus (@Beecroft_) August 9, 2026

The cathedral was actually hosting the wedding of Fabio Ramos and Fatima Nicole Cunha Teixeira, a couple living in France who had returned to Madeira to celebrate their marriage in their homeland.

The unexpected attention left the newlyweds and their guests bewildered as large numbers of Cristiano Ronaldo fans gathered outside the venue.

One member of the wedding party summed up the bizarre situation, saying: “Fabio is not Cristiano Ronaldo. This is all crazy. We did not expect anything like this.”

Read more: Cristiano Ronaldo: What makes ‘This Wedding Venue’ so special?

The guest joked that the groom would probably never forget the extraordinary circumstances surrounding his wedding day.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister, Elma Aveiro, also weighed in after seeing footage of the crowds outside the cathedral.

She questioned why so many people had accepted the wedding reports as fact when neither Ronaldo nor his family had publicly announced any plans.

Aveiro criticised the media speculation on social media, suggesting that reports about the couple’s wedding had been driven more by rumours than confirmed information.

Ronaldo himself appeared to take the incident in good humour. After Portuguese publication Jornal da Madeira shared footage of the large gathering outside the cathedral, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner responded with several laughing emojis.

Ronaldo responds to the people gathered outside Madeira Cathedral for Ronaldo wedding 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/jQluFbA9aK — fan (@NoodleHairCR7) August 8, 2026

Crowds were also reportedly seen outside the Savoy Palace, one of Madeira’s most prestigious hotels, amid claims that the property could be connected to Ronaldo and Rodriguez’s possible wedding celebrations.

The luxury hotel has reportedly prepared for a large private event, with claims that certain floors and bar areas were due to be closed to other guests over the weekend.