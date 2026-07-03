LAHORE: The investigation into the alleged rape of two foreign women in Lahore has taken a new turn, with investigators examining a possible cryptocurrency dispute as part of the case.

According to sources familiar with the investigation, the foreign nationals and the prime suspect, identified as Raza Dar, were reportedly involved in a financial dispute related to cryptocurrency.

Investigators claim the suspect was due to receive approximately US$1.5 million from the women, an amount estimated at around Rs450 million.

Police are also investigating allegations that Raza Dar, a relative of Deputy PM Ishaq Dar, lured the women to Pakistan under false pretences before allegedly staging a kidnapping. Investigators further claim the suspect included himself in the purported abduction to make the incident appear genuine.

Authorities have stressed that the investigation is ongoing, and the claims regarding the cryptocurrency dispute and the alleged kidnapping plot are currently being examined as part of the inquiry. No final conclusions have been reached, and the allegations remain subject to the outcome of the investigation.

Read more: Lahore: Foreign women confirm allegations in case against Deputy PM’s relative

Victims record statements before magistrate

Police later presented the two foreign women before a magistrate at Cantt Kutchery, where they recorded their statements under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The women, identified as Stephanie Adriana Mao and Astrid Robinson, told the magistrate they had come to Pakistan to meet their friends.

In their statements, they alleged that they were kidnapped, held for ransom and sexually assaulted by the suspects.

According to police, the statements were recorded to complete the legal requirements of the investigation.

The FIR includes charges of kidnapping for ransom and gang rape. However, according to the FIR, Raza Dar is not accused of committing the alleged sexual assault himself. The complaint alleges that he continued demanding ransom money while the other suspects committed the offences.

After the registration of the FIR, the case was transferred to the Investigation Wing, and the scope of the investigation has been expanded.