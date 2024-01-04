CS:GO professionals globally express 3 major issues with new CS2

Valve, also known as Valve Software, failed to impress the FPS community as the developers hoped with the launch of CS2 as professionals around the world reported some major flaws in the game.

The developers have ensured the game sequel is subjected to constant updates to meet the community demands as the game is still under scrutiny.

A CS2 content creator and CS2 Pro, Thour CS2, recently implemented an interesting survey with the professionals in the CS: GO community around the world and tweeted about their responses including gameplay flaws and bugs.

However, the results of the survey might not surprise you at all!

Peeker’s Advantage:

The performance advantage that a player in a first-person shooter game enjoys over a player protecting a corner. The constant complaints around Peeker’s advantage reveal how the problem has only gotten worse in CS2. One player stated, “#1 for me is Peeker’s Advantage.” Another player said, ” I would like to fix movement so you cannot feel that you don’t see the enemy yet and you are already dead (Peeker’s Advantage).”

Player Boost Bug:

A CS: GO player discovered that when a teammate and you stand on a railing and one of you crouches and boosts the other right at the edge of the booster’s hitbox, the other player is left floating and legless when the booster departs. A player cited this as an issue, stating, “Fix the bug when your teammate boosts you and it’s the whole screen is shaking.”

cl_bob:

The removal of this specific cl_bob command from the sequel was quite evidently rejected by the CS players as it allegedly only added to the motion sickness in the gameplay. It is how a weapon bobs when a player moves. A user cited their desire to bring back weapon bobbing and bullet tracers, stating, “I would just be happy if they added cl_bob and r_drawtracers 0.”

I asked CS2 professional players what one thing they would like to see in CS2 improved/fixed by the @CounterStrike Devs before the Major RMRs. I got 29 responses and the 3 major issues were: – Peeker’s Advantage

– Player Boost Bug

– cl_bob All the responses from Pros 👇 🇮🇱… pic.twitter.com/9Sx5VSzuqI — Thour CS2 (@ThourCS2) January 2, 2024

It is important to note that the survey conducted includes 29 responses from CS2 players around the globe. If Valve does consider addressing these issues through their next planned patches, it would only help the redemption of CS2.

It is noteworthy that a CS2 tournament powered by Blast Premier and Nodwin Gaming, The Draft, is just around the corner. Valve is expected to address the potential issues with the game in preparation for the event.