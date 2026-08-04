CSS exam results to be announced on THIS DATE

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) in Pakistan has announced the expected result date of the Central Superior Services (CSS) Examination 2026.

According to the public notice of FPSC issued on 4 August 2026, the result for the written part of the CSS competitive exam 2026 is likely to be announced in the first week of September 2026.

The commission has also advised candidates to regularly visit the FPSC website: https://www.fpsc.gov.pk/ for the latest updates regarding the examination process.

Read Also: Senate committee discusses CSS age limit proposal

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Senate Standing Committee witnessed differing views over a proposal to increase the upper age limit for candidates appearing in the Central Superior Services (CSS) examination.

The committee held detailed discussions on matters relating to the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC), the CSS examination, and broader reforms to Pakistan’s civil service recruitment system.

During the meeting, members put forward a number of proposals aimed at improving the country’s bureaucratic structure.