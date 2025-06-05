CSS officials reveal reasons behind 98% failure rate in Competitive Exams

ISLAMABAD: Officials from the Central Superior Services (CSS) have disclosed the primary reasons for the high failure rate, up to 98%, in the most prestigious competitive exams of Pakistan.

The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) officials provided a detailed briefing on the CSS examination process, highlighting that the majority of candidates fail in two key compulsory subjects: English Essay and English (Precis and Composition).

According to examiners, the unsuccessful candidates often fail to present their ideas with clarity or coherence. Their arguments lack logical structure, and their expression is significantly below the standard expected at the graduate level.

“CSS candidates tend to rely heavily on coaching academies and guidebooks, which stifles their originality. Their work often lacks authenticity and creative thought,” said one official.

Further concerns were raised about candidates selecting optional subjects they have no prior knowledge of, purely based on trends or perceived scoring potential.

Senator Anusha Rahman criticized the outdated nature of the CSS exams, calling it a system of the slate board era of 80s.

She pointed out that there are no dedicated cadres within CSS for crucial modern sectors like health, technology, or finance.

Establishment Division officials acknowledged that the CSS system is indeed outdated but stopped short of calling it completely obsolete.

Officials also proposed significant reforms to the CSS system in an effort to modernize it. They recommended removing outdated subjects and cadres, and emphasized the introduction of a new digital technology cadre.

The officials also criticized the students’ reliance on coaching centers, noting that these institutions train students to memorize likely questions instead of encouraging critical thinking.

Efforts are underway, they said, to introduce specialized subjects within CSS, allowing candidates to be evaluated based on their academic backgrounds. For instance, only candidates with a background in Finance should opt for finance-related subjects and be placed in institutions like the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

They confirmed that a report with recommendations for reforms will be finalized and presented next month.