Mohammad Rizwan’s on-field act reminds Raina of MS Dhoni

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina drew an interesting similarity between the captaincy of Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan and India’s MS Dhoni.

The wicketkeeping batter was seen actively shuffling fielding positions in their game against New Zealand at the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025.

At one point, Mohammad Rizwan was heard on stumps mic telling fielders to remain vigilant and not give away ones and twos.

His on-field tactics reminded Suresh Raina of former India captain MS Dhoni who would also keep the fielders engaged throughout the game.

“Both Rishabh Pant and Mohammad Rizwan speak like that during the game which is very important. I remember Mahi bhai [MS Dhoni] used to keep the fielders at cover, point and slips ready,” said Suresh Raina who was on broadcasting duties for the game.

Pertinent to note here that Pakistan and India are set to face off in the blockbuster clash of the Champions Trophy 2025 on February 23 in Dubai.

The archrivals’ last meeting in the tournament was in the final of the 2017 edition.

Pakistan lifted the trophy after defeating India by 180 runs in the ultimate game of the Champions Trophy 2017.

In the ongoing edition, Pakistan were off to a dismal start as Mohammad Rizwan’s men were defeated by New Zealand in the opening game in Karachi a day earlier.

Meanwhile, India are playing their opening game of the Champions Trophy 2025 against Bangladesh in Dubai.

Earlier, Suresh Raina reflected on India’s struggles while chasing in the ICC finals.

“We couldn’t chase in the 2015 World Cup against Australia. We couldn’t chase the total in the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2017 final. We tried chasing in 2019, but we couldn’t do it. We didn’t have to chase in the 2013 Champions Trophy final,” he said.

The former Indian cricketer expressed hope that the side will not repeat the same mistake of faltering in the chase in the Champions Trophy 2025.

“It’s important to put runs on the board in a big final. Sometimes, we make mistakes, but we learn from them. I don’t think we’ll make those mistakes in 2025,” Raina said.