Shahid Afridi backs ‘fighter’ Rizwan to lead Pakistan to CT 2025 triumph

Former all-rounder Shahid Afridi has backed Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan to lead the side to victory in the Champions Trophy 2025.

The upcoming tournament will be the wicketkeeping batter’s first ICC tournament as a captain after taking charge from star batter Babar Azam last year.

Following his appointment as Pakistan captain, Mohammad Rizwan led the side in two ODI series victories in Australia and South Africa.

The right-handed batter also guided the national side to the recent tri-nation series final, however, they were defeated by New Zealand in the ultimate game days before the Champions Trophy 2025.

As Pakistan, the defending champions, are set to host the upcoming edition of the tournament, former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi backed Mohammad Rizwan to lead the side with a ‘positive attitude.’

During an interview with an Indian media outlet, Afridi said that the Pakistan captain should set an example for the other players by performing well with the bat in the Champions Trophy 2025.

“I think as a captain, he should set an example for the others which is very important. He has to perform in every game. Like Inzy bhai (Inzamam-ul-Haq) said body language and attitude matter a lot,” Shahid Afridi said.

The former Pakistan captain termed Mohammad Rizwan a ‘fighter,’ saying that the wicketkeeping batter has the ability to unite the side.

“He is one player who keeps the team together and behaves equally with every member. He is a fighter, has a positive body language, gives a lot on the field,” Afridi said.

Afridi showed confidence in the leadership qualities of the Pakistan captain, saying that he will make the Pakistan side fight in the Champions Trophy 2025.

“I believe that he is a kind of a player who shows character in the big games. I have full confidence in him that he will make the team fight,” he added.