CTD apprehends 44 terrorists in IBOs across Punjab

LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) apprehended 44 terrorists in operations across Punjab in May, ARY News reported.

As per details, the CTD conducted 794 intelligence-based operations in various cities of Punjab in May, resulting in the arrest of 44 terrorists.

The operations were carried out in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Narowal, Sialkot, Khanewal, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhang, Rahim Yar Khan, and Bahawalpur.

Two dangerous terrorists belonging to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were arrested from Lahore.

The terrorists were planning to carry out attacks at various locations.

The CTD also recovered explosives, hand grenades, detonators, and other weapons from the terrorists.

The arrested terrorists include Muhammad Khan, Abdul Rauf, Habibullah, Muhammad Shehzad, Himayatullah, Usama Azim, Tariq Khan, Tanveer Ahmed, and Ahsan.

The CTD also conducted 2738 combing operations in May, arresting 673 suspects and interrogating 96,796 individuals.

Earlier, the Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), in collaboration with Pakistan Rangers Sindh, the Special Branch and local police conducted targeted search operations across various cities in the province.

According to a CTD spokesperson on Wednesday, data of 435 individuals was reviewed using the Talash app during these operations. Additionally, around 200 vehicles were inspected and searched.

The operations resulted in the detention of eight suspects linked to criminal activities, who were subsequently handed over to the local police for further action.