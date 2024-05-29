CTD arrests eight suspects in operations across Sindh

KARACHI: The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), in collaboration with Pakistan Rangers Sindh, the Special Branch and local police conducted targeted search operations across various cities in the province, ARY News reported.

According to a CTD spokesperson on Wednesday, data of 435 individuals was reviewed using the Talash app during these operations. Additionally, around 200 vehicles were inspected and searched.

The operations resulted in the detention of eight suspects linked to criminal activities, who were subsequently handed over to the local police for further action.

Senior officers from the CTD, Rangers, Special Branch, and local police actively participated in these coordinated efforts.

Earlier, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Sindh and intelligence agencies arrested a wanted Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan terrorist (TTP) terrorist in Karachi.

The operation was conducted on Manghopir Road, Karachi, where the terrorist identified as Yousaf Khan aka Gul Yousaf was apprehended.

According to CTD spokesperson, the arrested terrorist confessed to involvement in multiple terrorist activities in South Waziristan, including an attack on the FC (Frontier Corps) in 2009.

Yousuf Khan joined the TTP in 2006 and was involved in various terrorist activities, including a remote-control bomb blast on an FC vehicle in Sarokai, South Waziristan. He was also involved in an attack on the Sela Sui Kala in South Waziristan in 2009, led by terrorist commander Nur Wali.