CTD arrests outlawed TTP terrorist in Karachi

KARACHI: In a joint operation, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Sindh and intelligence agencies arrested a wanted Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan terrorist (TTP) terrorist in Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the operation was conducted on Manghopir Road, Karachi, where the terrorist identified as Yousaf Khan aka Gul Yousaf was apprehended.

According to CTD spokesperson, the arrested terrorist has confessed to involvement in multiple terrorist activities in South Waziristan, including an attack on the FC (Frontier Corps) in 2009.

Yousuf Khan joined the TTP in 2006 and was involved in various terrorist activities, including a remote-control bomb blast on an FC vehicle in Sarokai, South Waziristan. He was also involved in an attack on the Sela Sui Kala in South Waziristan in 2009, led by terrorist commander Nur Wali.

A case has been registered against the terrorist at the CTD police station in Karachi. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have arrested four members of a gang involved in the illegal smuggling of weapons in Karachi.

The CTD spokesperson revealed that the four members – named Ghulam Rasool, Mohammad Yousuf, Gul Hassan, and Farhan alias Ganja – of an inter-provincial gang involved in the illegal smuggling of weapons in Karachi have been arrested.

During the operation, the CTD officials recovered two bikes, and ammunitions along with two 9mm and four 30bore pistols from the possession of the arrested individuals.

According to CTD officials, the arrested suspects were involved in street criminal activities in Karachi and had previously been apprehended and served jail time.