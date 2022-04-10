CTD apprehends five terrorists in 19 raids across Punjab

LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Sunday claimed to have arrested five terrorists in 19 intelligence based operations across the province, ARY NEWS reported.

A spokesman for the CTD claimed that the terrorists hailed from an outlawed organization and were planning to carry out terror activities in the province.

“The authorities recovered detonators, explosive material, hand grenades, safety fuses, cash, IEDs and other material from their possession,” he said.

The spokesman said that the suspects have been shifted to undisclosed location for further interrogation.

Recently, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday claimed to have arrested two alleged members of outlawed Daish during a raid in Khanewal, Punjab.

As per the CTD spokesperson, two members of the outlawed Daish were taken into custody from Punjab’ Khanewall. The arrested were identified as Imran Haider and Riaz Ahmed.

The CTD team also recovered hand grenades, weapons and banned literature from their possession. The terrorists were planning to attack important installations and worship places, the CTD spokesperson said.

