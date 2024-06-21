CTD apprehends outlawed TTP terrorist in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted a raid and arrested an alleged terrorist affiliated with a banned organization named Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), ARY News reported on Friday.

The CTD spokesperson stated that the law enforcement officials are checking the criminal record of the arrested ‘terrorist’ – identified as Mohammad Zaman alias Adil – hailing from Waziristan.

The CTD officials claimed that the arrested terrorist was trained in Afghanistan and was allegedly engaged in anti-national activities in Pakistan.

Earlier this month, the CTD killed a most wanted terrorist of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in an overnight operation in the Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As per details, the CTD informed that the intelligence-based anti-terror operation was carried out by the CTD in the Talgai area of Wazir Tehsil of Bannu district.

During the operation, a TTP terrorist identified as Umar alias Mustafa was killed. The CTD recovered arms and hand grenades from the possession of the dead terrorist.

The slain terrorist was wanted in cases including carrying out blasts, target killing, and attacks on forces.

The CTD official said the terrorist belonged to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Hafiz Gul Bahadur group.