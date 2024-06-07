CTD kills most wanted TTP terrorist in Bannu

PESHAWAR: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) killed a most wanted terrorist of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in an overnight operation in Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

As per details, the CTD informed that the intelligence based anti-terror operation was carried out by the CTD in Talgai area of Wazir Tehsil of Bannu district.

During the operation, a TTP terrorist identified as Umar alias Mustafa was killed. The CTD recovered arms and hand grenades from the possession of the dead terrorist.

The slain terrorist was wanted in cases including carrying out blasts, target killing and attacks on forces.

The CTD official said the terrorist belonged to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Hafiz Gul Bahadur group.

READ: CTD kills two terrorists of banned outfit in Lakki Marwat

In a separate operation, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) killed two terrorists of a banned outfit during an action in Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

the law enforcement agency personnel carried out an operation in Lakki Marwat during which terrorists opened fire. In retaliatory fire, two terrorists were shot dead, while others fled the scene.

The spokesperson further said that the terrorists were planning to target sensitive institutions and were wanted by police in several cases of target killings, bomb blasts and others.

The CTD personnel also recovered grenades, arms and ammunition from the dead terrorists.