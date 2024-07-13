CTD apprehends TTP terrorist in Karachi 

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has apprehended a terrorist affiliated with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the CTD officials stated the suspect, identified as Hidayatullah alias Abdul Hakim, was arrested during a raid conducted by the CTD’s investigation team.

According to the CTD spokesperson, the arrested terrorist belongs to the TTP’s Swat group and was also involved in collecting funds for the terrorist organization.

The spokesperson added that the suspect was responsible for managing the financial affairs of the TTP’s Karachi chapter.

During the raid, the CTD team recovered a large sum of money and a book from the possession of the arrested terrorist.

The spokesperson revealed that the suspect’s brother, Kifayatullah, was a close associate of Maulvi Fazlullah, the former TTP chief in Swat, and had gone missing after the Swat operation.

Yesterday, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) anti terrorism financing unit arrested two terrorist in Karachi for funding TTP.

The CTD carried out an operation in Karachi’s Jhanjal Goth area, resulting in the arrest of two terrorists affiliated with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Hafiz Gul Bahadur group.

According to DIG CTD, Asif Ijaz, the accused were in contact with TTP leaders in Afghanistan through social media and were collecting funds for the banned outfit.

Both the arrested terrorists belong to Waziristan and were identified as Abu Bakar and Yaqub Mehsud. They had recently returned to Karachi to carry out a funding operation and were seized with a significant amount of funds.