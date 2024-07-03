Terrorist commander killed in Bajaur IBO

RAWALPINDI: Security forces gunned down a terrorist commander Irfan Ullah aka Adnan in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Bajaur District, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement Wednesday.

“On 3 July 2024, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Bajaur District, on the reported presence of a high profile terrorist,” the statement added.

It added that during the conduct of the operation, the terrorist commander was killed after intense fire exchange.

The ISPR said that the killed terrorist was actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as extortion and target killings of innocent civilians.

“He was highly wanted by the law enforcement agencies. Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to Security Forces in eliminating the menace of terrorism from the country,” the statement added.

Earlier on Monday, Security forces during two IBOs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) gunned down nine terrorists.

On the reported presence of terrorists in the Tirah area of KP, the security forces conducted an IBO, killing seven including two wanted terrorists.

The killed wanted terrorists Najeeb alias Abdur Rehman and Ashfaq aka Muavia have been killed, the statement read.

“The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces. Weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered from killed terrorists,” the ISPR added.

In a separate IBO in Lakki Marwat, two more terrorists were gunned down

“Sanitisation of the areas is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as the Security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR’s statement added.