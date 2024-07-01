web analytics
Monday, July 1, 2024
Nine terrorists gunned down in two KP IBOs: ISPR

Laiq Ur Rehman
|

RAWALPINDI: Security forces during two intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) gunned down nine terrorists, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement Monday.

On the reported presence of terrorists in the Tirah area of KP, the security forces conducted an IBO, killing seven including two wanted terrorists.

The killed wanted terrorists Najeeb alias Abdur Rehman and Ashfaq aka Muavia have been killed, the statement read.

“The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces. Weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered from killed terrorists,” the ISPR added.

In a separate IBO in Lakki Marwat, two more terrorists were gunned down

“Sanitisation of the areas is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as the Security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR’s statement added.

Earlier, the security forces during an IBO in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Khyber district killed five terrorists.

According to the ISPR, the killed terrorists were involved in attacks on security forces and the killing of innocent civilians across the country.

During the operation, the security forces also recovered weapons, bullets and explosives from the possession of the deceased terrorists.

