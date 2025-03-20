CTD apprehends two terrorists in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: The Counter-Terrorism Department conducted a successful operation in Rawalpindi, apprehending two terrorists affiliated with the outlawed Fitanah al-Khawarij, ARY News reported quoting CTD.

According to CTD, the suspects, identified as Hamza and Roman, were involved in a grenade attack on the I-9 police station.

The CTD recovered explosives, detonators, safety fuses, and other materials from the arrested terrorists. Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects had links with a key commander of the Fitanah al-Khawarij group in Afghanistan.

The CTD has registered a case against the terrorists and initiated further investigations.

