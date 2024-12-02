Mortar shell explosion kills three children in Bannu

BANNU: At least three children lost their lives as a motor shell exploded in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the incident occurred in Sintanga Jani Khel area of Bannu where seminary students were playing with the shell.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police officials stated that the shell exploded in their hands killing three on the spot.

Last week, At least three children were killed while five others sustained injuries on Saturday when a live mortar shell exploded in Lower Kurram Tehsil of KP.

Five other children were critically injured in the devastating incident, which happened in a village area of Lower Kurram Tehsil.

The police said the children, all under the age of 11, were playing when they saw a live mortar shell at a mountain.

The children started pelting stones at the shell which exploded, killing three of them on the spot.

Earlier in September, a woman and her four children died after a mortar shell struck their home in the North Waziristan tribal district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P).

Two other family members were critically injured in the incident, which happened in the Garyom area of the district.

A mortar shell hit the residence of a local tribesman named Noor Gul early in the morning. The sheer force of the impact claimed the lives of Noor Gul’s wife and four children, named Resham, Janshada, Mujahid, and Noor Kalam.

They perished on the spot as their room bore the brunt of the mortar’s explosion.