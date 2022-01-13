CTD arrest alleged terrorist involved in political workers’ killings

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police arrested an alleged terrorist associated with Sunni Tehreek (ST) who was involved in killings of political workers and attacks on police, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The CTD officials conducted a raid in North Karachi area and arrested an alleged terrorist named Nadeem aka Sunny besides recovering weapon from his possession.

According to the CTD spokesperson, Nadeem aka Sunny was involved in murdering political workers and different firing incidents on police officials.

Earlier on January 9, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had killed six alleged terrorists in an operation conducted in the Eastern Bypass area of the Balochistan capital Quetta.

The CTD spokesperson had said in a statement that six alleged terrorists of a banned outfit were killed in an exchange of fire with the security team during a raid. CTD officials recovered weapons and explosive materials from the terrorist hideout.

The spokesperson had said that one of the alleged terrorists had Rs2 million bounty money on his head.

In November last year, the CTD of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police had killed four terrorists in a shootout during an overnight search operation in the Kohat region’s Hangu and Spin Wam areas.

Terrorists had opened fire at the personnel while they were returning from the operation in the Banda area. The CTD officials retaliation had left four militants killed while three to four of them managed to flee the area taking advantage of the darkness.

The killed terrorists had been identified as Sadiqullah alias Al-Qaida, Ahmed Raheem alias Saud, Samim Saeed alias Ustad, and Mustafa alias Mulla, belonged to the Amir Hatim faction of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The men were wanted in cases of terror activities, extortion and targeted killing of police personnel escorting polio teams. Four submachine guns, and other arms and ammunition were seized from their possession.

