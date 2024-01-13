26.9 C
CTD arrest Punjab's most wanted car lifter in Karachi

KARACHI: Counter Terrorism Department’s (CTDs) target killing cell arrested Punjab’s most wanted car lifter gang in Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the details, the CTD officials conducted a raid in Karachi’s Moach Goth area and arrested the most wanted car lifter named, Khalid Hussain along with his accomplice Ashfaq.

The notorious car lifter was also wanted by Punjab Police in several cases of car theft.

As per CTD in-charge Chaudhry Safdar, a total of 65 cases have been registered against inter-provincial car lifter Khalid Hussain, while the accused Ashfaq has been arrested four times in Karachi.

The accused has stolen or snatched countless cars from Punjab and Karachi and sold them in Zhob Balochistan and KP.

Yesterday, CTD claimed to have apprehended two terrorists of the banned organization Daesh from Peshawar.

The SSP operations CTD, Najam Husnain Liaquat, during the presser, claimed that the arrested terrorists were planning to target the leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Fazlur Rahman and Awami National Party (ANP) leader Aimal Wali Khan.

The SSP further revealed that the suicide bomber was identified as Adil, who allegedly took his training from the Paktia province of Afghanistan.

The police arrested a suicide bomber and a facilitator meanwhile, two suicide jackets, three hand grenades, and a pistol were recovered from the location pointed out by the arrested accused.

