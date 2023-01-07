CTD arrests 5 terror suspects in Punjab

LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday claimed to have arrested five terrorists during Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) from different areas of Punjab, ARY News reported.

According to the CTD spokesperson, the arrested suspects belonged to banned outfits. The arrested terrorist had planned to target notable personalities.

The accused included Inamul Haque, Miskeenullah, Wahid Khan, Sher Naqib and Shah Wali.

Apart from suicide jackets, explosives, guns, ammunition and literature pertaining to terror activities were recovered from the five suspects.

The Counter Terrorism Department also registered cases against suspects in different police stations of the province. The SSP CTD said that raids are being conducted to arrest accomplices of the suspect.

In the last week, the Counter Terrorism Department carried out 526 coming operations, arrested 130 suspects and inspected 21,227 suspicious persons.

