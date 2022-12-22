Thursday, December 22, 2022
CTD claims arrest of ‘suspected terrorist’ from Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has claimed to arrest a suspected terrorist during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Counter-Terrorism Department and other institutions conducted a joint raid on a tip-off in Islamabad and arrested a suspected terrorist. The raiding team found a large quantity of arms and ammunition in the custody of the arrested suspect.

The spokesperson said in a statement that the IBO was conducted under the supervision of the senior superintendent police (SSP) Counter-Terrorism Department.

The SSP CTD said that raids are being conducted to arrest accomplices of the suspect.

Earlier in the month, the Counter-Terrorism Department had foiled a terror bid in Sahiwal and arrested a ‘terrorist’ linked with the proscribed Baloch Liberation Army (BLA).

The arrest was made by the CTD during an intelligence-based operation in Sahiwal, Punjab.

Explosives have been recovered from the ‘terrorist’ named Khurram Ali, the CTD spokesperson said. The outlaw associated with BLA was planning to carry out a terrorist activity in the city but was arrested by the CTD on an intelligence-based operation.

A case has been registered against Khurram Ali at the CTD police station in Sahiwal.

