CTD foils terror bid in Sahiwal, arrests ‘terrorist’ linked with BLA

SAHIWAL: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Wednesday foiled a terror bid in Sahiwal and arrested a ‘terrorist’ linked with the proscribed Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), ARY News reported.

As per details, the arrest was made by the CTD during an intelligence-based operation in Sahiwal, Punjab.

Explosives have been recovered from the ‘terrorist’ named Khurram Ali, the CTD spokesperson said. The outlaw associated with BLA was planning to carry out a terror activity in the city but was arrested by the CTD on an intelligence-based operation.

A case has been registered against Khurram Ali at the CTD police station in Sahiwal.

Earlier on November 26, CTD Punjab spokesperson said that 25 IBO’s were conducted across the province during which around 21,100 people were interrogated and nine were arrested.

Officials also seized two IEDs, a large quantity of explosives, 13 detonators, a protective fuse, weapons, bullets and cash from the arrested suspects during seven-week-long IBOs.

