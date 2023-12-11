CTD arrests eight extortionist gang members from Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Monday arrested eight suspects extortionists allegedly affiliated with a banned organization from Mohmand district Peshawar, ARY News reported.

The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) CTD Imran Shahid claimed that the extortionist gang consists of 30 members out of which a total of 20 gang members have been identified.

The DIG CTD claimed that the accused used to call businessmen from the Afghanistan network, adding that the gang was operating under the guise of business.

The CTD officials further added that the commander of the group, Aitebar Shah, has been traced in Afghanistan.

However, further investigation in the case is underway to apprehend the remaining gang members.

It is pertinent to mention here that a businessman in Karachi reportedly received an extortion call from an international number, demanding Rs 20 million and threatening to kill the two brothers if denied.-

In a statement, the businessman claimed that on the night of December 04, two individuals on a bike approached their shop and indiscriminately opened fire which led to injured his brother.

On the complaint of the individual, the police registered a case under several sections including attempted murder and extortion.

According to police officials, the businessman operates a gas cylinder shop in Karachi’s Korangi area and is receiving multiple life threats if he fails to provide extortion money.