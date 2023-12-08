Karachi businessman receives extortion, life threat calls from abroad

KARACHI: A businessman in Karachi reportedly received an extortion call from an international number, demanding Rs 20 million and threatening to kill the two brothers if denied, ARY News reported on Friday.

In a statement, the businessman claimed that on the night of December 04, two individuals on a bike approached their shop and indiscriminately opened fire which led to injured his brother.

On the complaint of the individual, the police registered a case under several sections including attempted murder and extortion.

According to police officials, the businessman operates a gas cylinder shop in Karachi’s Korangi area and is receiving multiple life threats if he fails to provide extortion money.

However, the police filed a case on the complaint of the citizen meanwhile a probe is underway to apprehend the culprits.

Back in October, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) revealed that Afghan SIMs are being used in the majority of terrorism and extortion cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

The report compiled by the CTD KP stated that most of the terrorists, and extortionists are using Afghan SIMs in the province.

The report further said that 830 cases of terrorism were registered in 2023 so far out of which 601 cases have been traced and 1,982 suspects were nominated. More than 500 suspects were arrested and 216 were killed in operations, the report said.

The CTD said 32 cases were executed by the court and 80 cases of extortion were registered, of which 47 had been traced۔

In the cases of extortion money, 197 people are nominated out of which 90 have been arrested.