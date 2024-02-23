CTD arrests five target killers in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and security forces on Friday arrested five target killers in a joint operation in Peshawar, ARY News reported.

As per details, the arrested target killers who were in contact with the banned TTP, were involved in the killing of polio in-charge Dr Abdur Rehman.

The CTD spokesperson said that the terrorists also confessed to killing senior tribal leaders. The CTD conducted an operation, arrested the terrorists and weapons and hand grenades were recovered from their possession.

Earlier, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested five terrorists during different intelligence-based operations across the Punjab.

Read more: CTD arrests supplier, recovers arms in Karachi

As per details, the CTD carried out 70 operations in Punjab and arrested five terrorists who were identified as Sharafat, Yaseen, Talha, Abdurehman and Usaid.

The CTD spokesperson said that explosives, two IED bombs, 10 detonators, weapons and cash were recovered from the terrorists who were arrested in the operations carried out in Mianwali, Jehlum, Hafizabad and Okara.

In a separate operation, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) apprehended a suspect from Hub River Road allegedly involved in supplying arms and ammunition in Karachi.

The CTD spokesperson in a statement claimed that the accused, identified as Zahid, brought a large number of weapons to Karachi.

The CTD officials claimed that a total of eight 9mm pistols, four 30-bore pistols, and hundreds of bullets were recovered from the possession of the arrested individual.

Meanwhile, the arrested individual during the interrogation revealed that the two accused, named Shahrukh and Waqar from Mansehra, supplied arms to Zahid.