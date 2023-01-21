CTD arrests five terrorists in Punjab

LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday arrested five terrorists from a banned outfit in different areas of Punjab, ARY News reported.

As per details, the CTD carried out Combing operations and foiled terrorist attacks on a large scale.

The CTD officials said that one terrorist named Muhammad Musa was arrested from Lahore. He was an active member of the banned TTP.

On the orders of IG Punjab, the Counter Terrorism Department carried out 458 combing operations, and arrested 97 suspects and FIRs were registered against 53 suspects.

Earlier, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel arrested two terrorists from a banned outfit in Multan.

The CTD carried out Combing operations in different regions of Punjab.

The arrested terrorists were identified as Ehsan and Osama. The law enforcement personnel also recovered explosives and cash from the possession of terrorists.

One terrorist was arrested from the suburbs of Lahore and biometric verification of 628 people was also carried out.

The CTD officials said more than 1906 suspects have been investigated so far.

