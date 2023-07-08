CTD arrests four terrorists in Hangu

HANGU: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested four wanted terrorists in Torawari Mountains Hangu, ARY News reported.

As per details, the terrorist was involved in receiving ransom amount from the local people of the area. The suspects used to make calls from Afghanistan numbers and threaten people for ransom money.

The law enforcement agency recovered a machine gun, four Kalashnikov, two rocket-propelled grenades, and an Afghanistan sim.

Earlier, security forces gunned down six terrorists during a gun battle in North Waziristan and Tank. According to the military’s media wing, the gun battle between militants and security forces took place in the Razmak area of the North Waziristan district where three terrorists were gunned down.

Read more: Six terrorists gunned down in North Waziristan, Tank gun battle

Three terrorists were killed in another gun battle between security forces and terrorists in Tank. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

ISPR said that militants remained actively involved in terror activities against security forces and the killing of innocent citizens.

“Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism,” the military’s media concluded.

In an intelligence-based operation a terrorist was killed by security forces during (IBO) in the Tirah area of Khyber district.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said an IBO was conducted after Tirah, Khyber district. During an intense exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed and three injured by the security forces.