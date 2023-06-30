Six terrorists gunned down in North Waziristan, Tank gun battle

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have gunned down six terrorists during a gun battle in North Waziristan and Tank, ARY News reported quoting Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, the gun battle between militants and security forces took place in Razmak area of the North Waziristan district where three terrorists were gunned down.

Three terrorists were killed in another gun battle between security forces and terrorists in Tank. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

ISPR said that militants remained actively involved in terror activities against security forces and the killing of innocent citizens.

“Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism,” the military’s media concluded.

Earlier, a terrorist was killed by security forces during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Tirah area of Khyber district.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said an IBO was conducted after Tirah, Khyber district. During an intense exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed and three injured by the security forces.

According to the military’s media wing, arms, and explosive material were recovered from the killed terrorists’ possession during the IBO, the statement added.