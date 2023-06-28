Terrorist killed in Khyber IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A terrorist was killed by security forces during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Tirah area of Khyber district, ARY News quoted ISPR on Wednesday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said an IBO was conducted after Tirah, Khyber district. During an intense exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed and three injured by the security forces.

According to the military’s media wing, arms, and explosive material were recovered from the killed terrorists’ possession during the IBO, the statement added.

Earlier today, security forces killed three terrorists in an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in the Inayat Qilla area of Bajaur District, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to the ISPR, security forces conducted an IBO in the Inayat Qilla area of Bajaur District in the presence of terrorists.

During the operation and intense exchange of fire, security forces killed three terrorists including terrorist commander Shafi, the military media wing said in a statement.

The ISPR further said that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing innocent citizens.