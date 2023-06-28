Three terrorists killed in Bajaur IBO: ISPR

Security forces on Wednesday killed three terrorists in an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Inayat Qilla area of Bajaur District, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to the ISPR, security forces conducted an IBO in Inayat Qilla area of Bajaur District on the presence of terrorists.

During the operation and intense exchange of fire, security forces killed three terrorists including terrorist commander Shafi, the military media wing said in a statement.

The ISPR further said that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as the killing of innocent citizens.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area, it added.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism, the ISPR statement concluded.

On June 12, security forces gunned down terrorist and injured two during a gun battle in North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to the military’s media wing, the gun battle between terrorists and security forces took place in Spinwam area of North Waziristan district.

“The forces retaliated effectively to firing by terrorists, resulting in killing of one terrorist,” the ISPR said, adding that arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession.

ISPR said that terrorists remained actively involved in terror activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens.

“Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism,” the military’s media concluded.