Two soldiers martyred in skirmish with terrorists in Bannu: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Two Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom and two terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire in Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported on Saturday, quoting the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to details, the exchange of fire took place between security forces and terrorists on Saturday, resulting in the killing of two militants.

“However, during the intense exchange of gunfire Ghulam Murtaza and Sepoy Muhammad Anwar fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom,” stated the ISPR.

The military’s media wing stated that sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

“Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the press release stated.

A day earlier, the ISPR stated that two terrorists were gunned down by security forces during a gun battle in North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The gun battle between terrorists and security forces took place in Dosali area of North Waziristan district. “The forces retaliated effectively to firing by terrorists, resulting in killing of two active terrorists,” the ISPR said.

Three days earlier, security forces gunned down two terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan district.

Read More: Two terrorists gunned down in Bannu IBO

“During conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange occurred between security forces and terrorists, which resulted in killing of two terrorists,” the ISPR stated, adding that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.