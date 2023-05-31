Two terrorists gunned down in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Wednesday gunned down two terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, ARY News reported, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to a statement issued by military’s media wing, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in general area of Dossali in North Waziristan District on reported presence of terrorists.

“During conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange occurred between security forces and terrorists, which resulted in killing of two terrorists,” the ISPR stated, adding that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

The military’s media wing said the terrorists remained actively involved in terror activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens. “Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area,” it added.

“Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism,” it added.

Earlier on May 24, security forces gunned down six terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in South Waziristan district, said ISPR.

The security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in general area Kot Azam, South Waziristan District.

“During the operation, intense exchange of fire occurred between security forces and suspects, resulting in killing of six terrorists,” the ISPR said, adding that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

In May, three Pakistani Army soldiers and three children were martyred in a suicide attack in North Waziristan area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the ISPR, the suicide attack in Miramshah area of the North Waziristan district claimed lives of three soldiers and three innocent children.

The martyred army personnel included Havaldar Zubair Qadir, and soldiers Aziz Asfar and Qasim Maqsood Umar. The martyred children, according to the military’s media wing, have been identified as 11-year-old Ahmed Hasan, eight-year-old Ahsan, and four-year-old Anam.